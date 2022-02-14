HealthMin: Isolation of people infected with COVID-19 and with symptoms will not be given up

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Monday that there is no reason for giving up isolating people who are infected with the novel coronavirus and have symptoms.

"They must stay in isolation. Even if they are sick with the flu, it is good to stay in isolation. (...) We are talking about two different things: one is the severity of the illness, the severity of evolution and isolation is something else. For any type of cold, it is good to stay in isolation, so that you will not get your colleagues sick, your family and so on. There is no reason to give up isolating people that are infected and have symptoms," the Minister of Health explained during a press conference, Agerpres.ro informs.