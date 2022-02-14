 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin: Isolation of people infected with COVID-19 and with symptoms will not be given up

captura TV
Alexandru Rafila

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Monday that there is no reason for giving up isolating people who are infected with the novel coronavirus and have symptoms.

"They must stay in isolation. Even if they are sick with the flu, it is good to stay in isolation. (...) We are talking about two different things: one is the severity of the illness, the severity of evolution and isolation is something else. For any type of cold, it is good to stay in isolation, so that you will not get your colleagues sick, your family and so on. There is no reason to give up isolating people that are infected and have symptoms," the Minister of Health explained during a press conference, Agerpres.ro informs.

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.