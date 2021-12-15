HealthMin: Passenger Locator Form to be filled in 24 hours before entering Romania

Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said on Wednesday, at the end of the government meeting, that the Emergency Ordinance on the implementation of the Romanian entry form for passengers was approved, agerpres reports.

"Citizens must fill in this certificate 24 hours before entering Romania. If they fail to do so, they must fill it in - they can go home - within 24 hours, under penalty of a fine, if they not comply with this interval," Rafila said in a press statement at Victoria Palace.

According to him, the document is not meant to impede movement, but to allow the rapid location of the contacts of an infected person, so that the Public Health Directorates can carry out epidemiological investigations.The Spokesman of the Executive, Dan Carbunaru, underlined that failure to fill in the digital form is sanctioned with fines between 2,000 and 3,000 lei. The data can be entered into the document by a single adult family member traveling. The form must be completed no later than 24 hours before entering the country and, exceptionally, 24 hours after crossing the border. Carbunaru estimated that the time to fill in the form does not exceed 30 seconds. The document will have to be filled in by those who come to Romania by plane, train or road or naval means of transport.Dan Carbunaru specified that the form provided by STS on the plf.gov.ro platform can be filled in only in electronic format. It will be introduced from December 20.