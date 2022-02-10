HealthMin Rafila, at ForMins, HealthMins meeting in Lyon: Romania supports increase in vaccine coverage worldwide

The importance of solidarity and cooperation at European level in combating the COVID-19 pandemic was highlighted by Health Minister Alexandru Rafila at a meeting of EU foreign and health ministers held in Lyon, as France currently holds the Presidency of the Council of the European Union (PRES FR).

"The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the value of solidarity and cooperation. Romania supports efforts to increase vaccine coverage worldwide. The Romanian government has shown solidarity with other countries by donating millions of doses of vaccines to Moldova, Serbia, Ukraine, Egypt, Vietnam, Tunisia and South Korea. The widespread use of an effective and safe vaccine against COVID-19 in all parts of the world is a cornerstone of our response to the current pandemic," Rafila told the Joint Conference of Foreign Ministers and Health Ministers from the European Union member states.

According to a press release of the Ministry of Health sent to AGERPRES on Thursday, Rafila had bilateral meetings with the ministers of health of Austria, Bulgaria, Denmark and Norway discussing cooperation in pandemic management, vaccination against COVID-19 and the impact on the system health, and other issues of a topical interest such as good practice in clinical trials and pediatric care.

At the informal meeting of EU health ministers in Grenoble, Minister Rafila underscored that one of the lessons learned in the pandemic must be to step up the multisectoral approach to public health issues, especially those with a cross-border impact, Agerpres.ro.

"We need to learn the right lessons from the COVID-19 crisis and engage in enhanced European cooperation to ensure that our health care systems become stronger and better prepared for such crises. The next medium-term threat will certainly be related to the antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which can affect many advances in medicine and can lead to a large number of deaths. Member States must coordinate their actions to reduce the misuse of antibiotics and work together to develop new antibiotics and to integrate the "One Health" approach, between human, animal and environmental health," added the Minister of Health.