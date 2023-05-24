HealthMin Rafila participates in 76th World Health Assembly.

A Romanian delegation, led by Health Minister Alexandru Rafila, is currently attending the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, told Agerpres.

"Alexandru Rafila had interventions in the plenary and during the assembly, in which he praised the remarkable efforts of health professionals during the pandemic, the main problems they face and supported the need to adopt concrete measures at the international community level, in order to achieve the objectives assumed by the Bucharest Declaration on Human Resources for Health," informs a press release.

According to the quoted source, during the works of the meeting the important topic of non-communicable diseases will be discussed, the Romanian delegation having the opportunity to exchange examples of good practice with other member states and to promote initiatives such as the National Strategy for Combating Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases and policies in the area of combating cancer and patient access to diagnosis and treatment, development of prevention, in correlation with the European Plan.

The Romanian delegation will also participate in a series of technical meetings aimed at contributing to the development of "concrete" projects for Romania.

Representatives of the 194 member states of the WHO will participate in the World Health Assembly. Member states take decisions on global health policy and participate in bilateral meetings with other countries and international health organisations.