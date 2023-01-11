 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

HealthMin Rafila says no problems in hospitals because of increasing number of acute respiratory infections

Inquam Photos / George Calin
alexandru rafila

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday stated that there are no problems in hospitals in the context of the increasing number of cases of flu and other viral respiratory infections, with wards intended for patients with this pathology being occupied in proportion of only a few percentage points, told Agerpres.

"At the moment, we have no problems in hospitals. The intensive care units for COVID patients are occupied at a rate of 7 percent, and, in general, the wards meant for patients with respiratory pathology are only occupied in a proportion of a few percentage points. So, we cannot discuss of a problem related to hospitals right now in Romania. We have antipyretic drugs, there are anti-inflammatory drugs. If there is no drug that the people are used to, there is at least one similar or more available," Rafila told a press conference.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.