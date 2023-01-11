HealthMin Rafila says no problems in hospitals because of increasing number of acute respiratory infections

The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Wednesday stated that there are no problems in hospitals in the context of the increasing number of cases of flu and other viral respiratory infections, with wards intended for patients with this pathology being occupied in proportion of only a few percentage points, told Agerpres.

"At the moment, we have no problems in hospitals. The intensive care units for COVID patients are occupied at a rate of 7 percent, and, in general, the wards meant for patients with respiratory pathology are only occupied in a proportion of a few percentage points. So, we cannot discuss of a problem related to hospitals right now in Romania. We have antipyretic drugs, there are anti-inflammatory drugs. If there is no drug that the people are used to, there is at least one similar or more available," Rafila told a press conference.