HealthMin Rafila: Ukrainian citizens reaching Romania to benefit from medical services

Ukrainian citizens arriving in Romania have the right to access all types of medical services during their stay in our country, while in the case of those who wish to obtain the refugee status, the specific legal provisions in force apply, said the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, on Friday, at the end of the task force meeting for the management of the situation generated by the military aggression in Ukraine, Agerpres reports.

He underscored that the information package that the Ukrainians will receive upon entering Romania will also have a section dedicated to access to medical services."I have already made public, yesterday, some of the measures taken by the Ministry of Health as the result of the war situation in Ukraine. (...) I will tell you some new things about access to medical care. (...) The vast majority of those who arrived in Romania, whether they came directly from Ukraine or came from the Republic of Moldova, were people who did not apply for refugee status in Romania. There were only 11 asylum applications filed, which determined us to find all the ways in which people coming from Ukraine can benefit from medical services," said Alexandru Rafila.In terms of status, he explained, there are three categories of Ukrainian citizens who have arrived in Romania."It is about the citizens who have come regularly, the vast majority of the 7,000 Ukrainian citizens who remained in Romania and who fortunately benefit from the provisions of a very old Agreement, it is true, but which is perfectly valid, and I checked that with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which agreement gives Ukrainian citizens the right to access all types of medical services in Romania, so from this point of view, things are clear, of course, during their stay, which you understood that not may exceed 90 days," Rafila said.For those seeking asylum status, the minister added, there are clear provisions for providing medical care for "almost all categories of medical services.""There is a fund - it is not at the Ministry of Health, it is at the Ministry of Interior - which ensures the payment of medical services for asylum seekers. And if they receive refugee status, they have the same rights as Romanian citizens, so there is no problem with the insurance for medical services," Rafila highlighted.The authorities will include in the information package that the Ukrainian citizens will receive when they enter the Romanian territory a section dedicated to how they can access medical services.Referring to the medical humanitarian aid granted to Ukraine, Rafila explained that an inventory is being made at the level of the Ministry of Health of the possibilities existing in the stock of the Ministry of Health or subordinate institutions.There are permanent mobile medical teams at both the ministry and the DSPs (public health directorates), and hospitals are ready to receive any Ukrainian applicants for medical services."Also, we are testing these people in the screening centres against the novel coronavirus infection, not at the border. And, something that I initiated yesterday, and I'm glad that it was approved today, we have the CNSU [National Committee for Emergency Situations] Decision regarding the exemption from showing the COVID electronic certificate when Ukrainian citizens enter Romania," Rafila brought to mind.