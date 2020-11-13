HealthMin says capacity of ICU sections has not been exceeded and that it will be increased

Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Friday that the capacity of the ICU sections had not been exceeded and that it would be increased, with a daily assessment of the number of beds and patients in need of intensive care, according to AGERPRES.

"It [the number of patients, ed. n.] doesn't exceed the number of ICU beds. As you know, we have the assessment we conduct every day and, I repeat, the assessment that the State Inspection of each DSP [Public Health Directorate carries out every day, precisely to know at the level of each county how many ICU beds there are, how many beds are dedicated to COVID, how many beds are occupied, how many beds are free, of those occupied how many patients are on invasive mechanical ventilation, how many are on non-invasive ventilation or how many are on an oxygen carrier, which can be switched to intermediate therapy. At this point, we have this assessment, we haven't exceeded the number of beds, we are increasing from day to day this number of beds, we readapt, we have also asked the attending physicians to reconsider each individual patient and create those intermediate therapy wards in which these patients, who have come out of invasive or non-invasive ventilation, can be accommodated and treated medically, in the vicinity of the ICU sections, and, depending on the evolution, to return to the ICU or to go to the respective sections," Nelu Tataru said at the central city of Sfantu Gheorghe.

He added that intensive care admissions are increasing from day to day and represent "the accumulation of cases in the last two weeks, which decompensate or evolve unfavourably" and that is why local assessment is carried out to ensure the medical act in intensive care.

The Minister of Health also appreciated the work of the medical staff in the intensive care wards, pointing out that behind each death there is a fierce battle with the disease and in connection with the lack of medical staff in the COVID-19 support hospitals, Nelu Tataru said that staff secondment can be made where needed.