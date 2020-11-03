HealthMin Tataru: We don't want to be police state, but rules must be respected

The Health Minister, Nelu Tataru, stated on Monday evening, at private broadcaster B1TV, that the measures of protection against the coronavirus pandemic must be respected, because the pandemic is not solved in hospital, but in pre-hospital, according to AGERPRES.

He mentioned that the sitting of the National Committee for Emergency Situations featured debates regarding the proposal regarding the approval of the list of states that mandate quarantine for Romanian citizens returning from them.

"A second measure is that of the obligation to wear the mask when the index passes the 1.5 mark at the level of the county, not at 3, as it is now," said the minister.

According to him, "we have a different community transmission", conditions that prohibit an identical set of measures at the national level.

He mentioned that the "school element is the most regulated," but recalled that there should be mobility outside school.

"I, personally, am an adept of in-person school, when the conditions allow for it. But we must adapt effectively our school capacity, the didactic and non-didactic human resource in a school, as well as the number of pupils in a classroom. The health of children is essential," showed the Health Minister.