HealthMin Voiculescu: Anti-COVID vaccination process to improve

Romania, by belonging to the European Union, has access to the anti-COVID vaccine among the first countries in the world, and the immunization process "works" and will improve every day, so that whoever wants may have access to it, Minister of Health Vlad Voiculescu said on Wednesday, according to AGERPRES.

He was vaccinated against COVID at the "Dr Carol Davila" Central Military University Emergency Hospital, along with other members of the Government.

"It was probably the least painful vaccine I have ever had. (...) I think our gratitude must go or, if not gratitude, at least an awareness that we have access to this vaccine because of science and thanks to the European community that not only encouraged the creation of the vaccine in time but also negotiated for all of us, for all the countries of the European Union. Romania has access to the vaccine among the first countries in the world and the vaccination process is going smoothly and it will get better day by day so that every Romanian who wants to get a vaccine should have access to it," said the Minister.

Voiculescu explained that only the medical staff who are not seconded from the workplace will be paid extra for their work in the vaccination centres.

"If you have a salary and work somewhere and you are seconded from work at the vaccination centre, then there is no question of an extra payment. If you come from home or are out of working hours, then yes, these staff will be paid separately," he specified.