Heat wave continues on Saturday in 20 counties and in Bucharest, will reach 39 degrees

The heatwave and the heightened thermal discomfort will persist throughout Saturday in 20 counties and in the City of Bucharest, against the backdrop of the yellow and orange Codes issued by the National Meteorological Administration (ANM).

Thus, the Orange Code warning concerns the counties of Olt, Teleorman, Giurgiu, Ilfov, Calarasi, Ialomita, Constanta and Bucharest, areas where maximum temperatures of 38-39 degrees will be recorded, thermal discomfort will be accentuated, and the temperature-humidity index (ITU) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 units, Agerpres informs.Also, a code yellow for heat will be valid, on Saturday, in 13 counties (Tulcea, Constanta, Galati, Braila, Vrancea, Buzau, Prahova, Dambovita, Arges, Valcea, Gorj, Mehedinti and Dolj), where the maximum will reach 37 degrees, and the minimum will oscillate between 18 and 23 degrees.In Bucharest, the heat wave will last until Sunday morning, and the thermal values during the day will reach 39 degrees, while during the nights the temperatures will fall between 19 and 22 degrees.Meteorologists state that, on Sunday, the thermal discomfort and heatwave will persist in the southern regions, and at the beginning of next week it will spread to most of the country and intensify.