Heath minister: Universal and equitable access to medicines must be a priority on EU Council's agenda

ioana mihăilă

Health Minister Ioana Mihaila underlined on Tuesday the importance of a preventive approach to drug crises due to economic causes, showing that it is in the interest of citizens that universal, sustainable and equitable access to medicines be a priority on EU Council's agenda.

The health minister participated in the meeting of the Employment, Social Policy, Health and Consumer Protection Council (EPSCO) in Luxembourg.

According to a press release, Mihaila appreciated the efforts of the Portuguese Presidency of the EU Council in advancing the European agenda on legislative proposals for the creation of the European Health Union, which aims to modernize and strengthen the Community legislative framework on serious cross-border threats to health.

