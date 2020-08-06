Heatwave to grip southern, eastern Romania throughout Saturday

The National Weather Administration (ANM) has issued today a heatwave warning valid today, Friday and Saturday in southern and eastern Romania.Thus, August 6 -8, in the southern and eastern regions the weather will be hot and highs go up to 34-37 degrees Celsius, while wind will reach gust speeds generally of 40-50 km/h.
Meteorologists warn that especially on Friday and Saturday the temperature-humidity index (THI) will exceed the critical threshold of 80 in most of Muntenia and Dobrogea and locally in Moldova and Oltenia.
The temperature-humidity index (THI) will also exceed critical 80 in parts of the Western Plain, especially on Saturday.