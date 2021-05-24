Hero doctor Catalin Denciu honored with WHO Director General's Award for Global Health

World Health Organization (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus mentioned today, in the speech given at the opening of the organization's main annual assembly, the sacrificial power shown by Piatra Neamt hero doctor Catalin Denciu, as he announced that he is being honored with the Director General's Award for Global Health, the WHO announced on its Twitter account.

"Dr. Catalin Denciu is an intensive care specialist in Romania. He was on duty in November last year, caring for patients with COVID-19, when a fire broke out in the hospital. Ten patients died in the fire, and in trying to save others, Dr. Denciu suffered third-degree burns to 40% of his body," the WHO head said.

"Today we will honour him with an award for his service, sacrifice and example he set," the WHO Director General said of the Romanian selfless physician, bringing to mind that such cases are just a few examples of the millions of stories about courage, suffering, despair, struggle and triumph of the medical workers fighting the pandemic, agerpres.ro confirms.

"I am impressed and deeply touched to receive recognition from the World Health Organization for my contribution and work. I never expected this award. I thank Director General Tedros for the distinction and Regional Director Kluge for nominating me. I am forever grateful and thankful to my Belgian colleagues, as I am standing here today before you. I am honored to accept this award on behalf of all healthcare workers in Romania and around the world who are in the first line of this fight. (...) It's an award for those resilient, for those who do not give up and keep on going," Dr. Denciu said in a thank-you response to receiving this recognition.