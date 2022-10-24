High-end homes might be taxed more amid ongoing crisis (PSD)

Chamber of Deputies Speaker, Social Democrat leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday that a set of proposals regarding local taxes and fees will be tabled to the responsible minister for discussion, hinting that high-end homes might be taxed more, told Agerpres.

"We'll see if a tax increase on certain categories is appropriate. (...) The Association of Romanian Municipalities and the mayors' associations suggested a derogation until 2025 from the notaries' real estate tax guide, but I think that, amid the ongoing crisis, very expensive homes might be taxed more," Ciolacu explained.

On October 10 Marcel Ciolacu declared that the Social Democrat municipal mayors do not agree with the amendment passed by the Senate regarding the increase of property taxes, and that they will come up with their own proposal.

"It is my understanding that they will also send an official note of the Association of Romanian Municipalities. This increase on property taxes that helps local budgets was set in place three months ago, by ordinance, through amendments to the Tax Code that clearly stated that the notaries' grid shall apply. The mayors countered that technically this cannot be done, so that this amendment was proposed, to increase taxes by up to 50 percent, but keep the coefficient the same. In other words, this was a decentralization that left it at the mayor's discretion whether or not to increase the tax. The taxes can also remain the same. With the notaries' real estate tax guide, things were very clear, the determinant criterion was the location of the property. We cannot compare the municipality of Buzau with Bucharest City. Now we are looking for another formula that is applicable and fair," Ciolacu explained back then.