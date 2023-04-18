High risk of avalanche in Bucegi Mts. at altitudes above 1,800 m

Forecasters warn that there is a high risk of avalanche in the Bucegi Mts. at altitudes above 1,800 meters, while below this altitude the avalanche danger is listed as moderate.

On a scale from one to five, high risk means a level 4 amount of danger, while a moderate risk is equivalent to level 2, told Agerpres.

In most of Romania's alpine areas, specifically in the Fagaras, Tarcu, Godeanu, Parang, Sureanu, Rodnei, Calimani, Bistritei and Ceahlau mountains, there is a level 3 risk of avalanche.

The highest snow depth measured at a mountain weather station, at over 2.5 meters, is recorded at Balea Lake and Omu Peak.