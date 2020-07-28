Highest newly confirmed COVID-19 case counts in Romania: Bucharest and Arges County - 97 each, Brasov - 73

With 97 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases each, Bucharest City and Arges County top Romania's ranking by the rise in cases since the last report, followed by Brasov County, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informed on Tuesday.

The breakdown of new cases by counties is as follows:

* Alba - 7

* Arad - 39

* Arges - 97

* Bacau - 47

* Bihor - 18

* Bistrita-Nasaud - 18

* Botosani - 4

* Brasov - 73

* Braila - 30

* Buzau - 63

* Caras-Severin - 21

* Calarasi - 3

* Cluj - 9

* Constanta - 34

* Covasna - 3

* Dambovita - 51

* Dolj - 5

* Galati - 21

* Giurgiu - 11

* Gorj - 4

* Harghita - 20

* Hunedoara - 19

* Ialomita - 15

* Iasi - 14

* Ilfov - 30

* Maramures - 20

* Mehedinti - 71

* Mures - 18

* Neamt - 26

* Olt - 11

* Prahova - 63

* Satu Mare - 3

* Salaj - 7

* Sibiu - 6

* Suceava - 18

* Teleorman - 11

* Timis - 61

* Tulcea - 5

* Vaslui - 22

* Valcea - 13

* Vrancea - 11

* Bucharest City - 97

As many as 1,151 new COVID-19 cases have been registered since the last report