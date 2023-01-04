Historic lows in terms of snow layer and highest temperatures ever recorded in Balea tourist area

The Balea Lake weather station located at an altitude of 2,000 metres in the Fagaras Mountains, in the tourist area of the same name, in the first days of 2023, recorded the thinnest snow layer and the highest temperatures ever measured here, meteorologist Narcisa Milian from the Transylvania South Sibiu Meteorological Centre told AGERPRES on Wednesday.

"Today [Wednesday - editor's note] there are 26 centimetres of snow at Balea Lake. We never had 26 centimetres before, we had 30 centimeters in 1990," explained Narcisa Milian.

Meteorologists estimate that it will snow during the night and on Thursday, after which it will stop, with snow expected again after January 9, told Agerpres.

"It will snow a little tonight and tomorrow night, but then it will stop and another wave will come on January 9, 10 and 11, when it will surely snow in the entire mountain area," added Narcisa Milian.

The very thin layer of snow means that there is no risk of avalanche, with avalanches being a common thing in the Fagarasului Mountains during the winter months.

There is very little snow in this period at Balea Lake, due to the high temperatures, with historic highs having been recorded at the station on January 1 and 2 and in the nights that followed.

"It was very hot, there were very high temperatures, record ones for this period of the year, at most stations. It was a beautiful weather in the mountains and the snow melted. There have been record temperature seen for several days," the meteorologist said.

According to her, on January 1, a record temperature was recorded at the Balea Lake, of 6.5 degrees Celsius during the day and 4.8 degrees at nighttime, with this being the warmest day on January 1 here, since measurements have been taken, that is for 45 years. Also, the day of January 2 was the hottest in the history of weather measurements, at the Balea Lake, with 8.3 degrees Celsius recorded during the day and 3.4 during the night.

Compared to previous temperature records, the night of January 1 to 2 was two degrees Celsius warmer in Balea Lake, and the day and night of January 2, warmer by more than three degrees, according to meteorologists.

Starting with January 3, the temperature dropped at the Balea Lake weather station and historical highs were no longer recorded.

The weather station at the Balea Lake is located in the tourist area of the same name where there is also a mountain rescue base, a few cabins and an ice hotel, the only one of its kind in the country. Access to the Balea Lake tourist area is available only by using the cable car, with the road traffic being closed on the Transfagarasan road from the Balea Waterfall to the Balea Lake.