Horia Tecau says Romanian tennis aims to win three medals at Tokyo Olympics

Tennis player Horia Tecau said on Tuesday that Romanian tennis aims to win three medals at the Tokyo Olympics, postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic for July 23 - August 8, 2021.

Present at an event organized at the Dinamo Sports Complex, which was also attended by the Ambassador of Japan in Bucharest, Hitoshi Noda, Tecau explained that Romania will fight for medals in the women's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles."We also talked to Simona Halep about mixed doubles, we had a demonstration match in Cluj a few weeks ago. We discussed and reactivated our desire to play there and to fight hard for a medal. But all things in good time. The first step is qualifying. Simona wants to go to the Olympics. With her, the Romanian team is strong, we have real chances for medals. Our ambition, in tennis, is for us to fight for three medals in Tokyo, in women's singles, men's doubles and mixed doubles. But for that we have to be qualified, be fit and I hope to succeed," said world's number 20 in doubles.Tecau mentioned the competitive break caused by the coronavirus pandemic did him good because he had time to recover from some medical problems."This period came as a blessed rest because I was at a point where I had a lot of inflammation in my body, but now I feel healed and well physically. At the tennis level I still have to work on, and it takes a few more months. (...) When we know which tournament we are going to for the first time, then we will be able to establish a training program," he added.Horia Tecau exchanged a few balls with the Japanese ambassador in Bucharest, Hitoshi Noda, on a clay court within the Dinamo Sports Complex in the Capital during an event organized on Tuesday in the context of the Tokyo Olympic Games that would have been taking place in these days, but have been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.The event at the Dinamo Sports Complex in Bucharest was also attended by the Dinamo president Ionut Adrian Popa, the president of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee, Mihai Covaliu, as well as the vice-president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, George Cosac.