Hospital equipping in Romania gets 2.7 billion worth of European funds in 2020

Romania's Ministry of European Investment and Projects (MIPE), via the Managing Authority for Operational Programme Large Infrastructure (POIM) 2014 - 2020, provided between May 15, 2020 - May 15, 2021, funds of 2.7 billion lei for hospitals and social centres in Romania, amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a MIPE press statement released on Monday, during the dedicated calls during the mentioned period, MIPE signed with healthcare sector beneficiaries 169 funding contracts nationwide.

Call POIM /819/9/1/ Strengthening the capacity to manage the COVID-19 health crisis, open May 15, 2020 - September 30, 2020, was reopened at the end of 2020 under a memorandum approved by the Romanian government for modular hospital projects, November 30, 2020 - March 30, 2021.

The total value of the call for modular hospitals was 50 million euros, and the projects are now at an assessment stage.

