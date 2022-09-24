One of the world's most important composers from the second half of the 20th century, Gyorgy Ligeti, who won the Polar Music Prize in 2004, basically the Nobel Prize for Music, was born and lived the first six years of his life in a small house in the town of Tarnaveni, just a few metres far from the synagogue there, which is now being turned into a small crackers factory, told Agerpres.

Although his notoriety among the general public was mostly due to the fact that he wrote the music for a series of very successful films such as "2001: A Space Odyssey," "Shutter Island," "The Heat" or "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory," the name Gyorgy Ligeti was forgotten in his hometown, Tarnaveni.

Only after a series of foreign journalists inquired about the great composer's childhood in this city, the authorities began to look for documents to see his history and where he lived. Later, photographs of Ligeti began to appear in the Tarnaveni Museum and the house where he grew up was located right in the centre of the town.

Tarnaveni mayor Sorin Meghesan said that the municipality tried to make an offer to the current owners of the Gyorgy Ligeti's house, in order to turn it into a museum, but the offer was turned down and the building is now famous for the crackers that are being produced there.