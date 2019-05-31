 
     
How Did Romanians Vote? (Exit-poll Data)

The Center for Urban and Regional Sociology (CURS) has published a political profile of voters on its website, based on exit-poll data gathered at the European Parliament elections of 26 May 2019.

PSD (S&D, suspended) is extremely popular among votes over 60 (47%) and extremely unpopular in the 18-30 age group (only 11%). USR-PLUS (new liberals)  has a reverse distribution. It is extremely popular among young people (39%) and extremely unpopular among the elderly (9%). By comparison, PNL (EPP) and other parties have a relatively balanced structure.

The situation is the same if we talk about education levels. USR-PLUS is popular among those with higher education (43%) and PSD among those with primary education (45%). Again, PNL and the other parties have a more balanced structure.

According to the data, PSD has its power base in Muntenia (38%), PNL in Transylvania (30%) and USR-PLUS in Bucharest.

The Alliance is particularly strong in urban areas (33%), while PNL and PSD are mainly rural parties (33% PSD, 28% PNL).

All parties are balanced in terms of percentages between women and men.

 

