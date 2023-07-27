HPV vaccine to be compensated starting this autumn

The HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccine will be compensated starting this autumn, Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said.

He was asked by the press when the HPV vaccine will be compensated.

"It (compensation - ed. n.) becomes operational this autumn, probably September, September-October, it will become operational. It's not just the HPV vaccine, it's also other types of vaccines of interest to the public, like the flu vaccine or vaccines for patients with chronic diseases. It's a total system change here too. First of all, there was no system for patients with chronic diseases. They bought their vaccines and it's a pity that the Chronic Disease Patients Association is not here to tell you what financial efforts they had to make to get vaccinated. As of this autumn, of course it depends a lot on financial flows, but I guarantee you that this fall the HPV vaccine will be compensated. And, what is most important, it will be compensated, partially, it is true, also for women between 18 and 45 years old and for boys," Alexandru Rafila told a press conference at the Victoria Palace on Thursday, told Agerpres.