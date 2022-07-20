Human trafficking crackdown nets 102 arrests as of mid-year

More than 100 people were put on remand in the first six months of the year, following 83 human trafficking crackdown actions conducted by police and prosecutors, the Romanian Police General Inspectorate (IGPR) informed on Wednesday.

According to the cited release, 34 of the 83 human trafficking operative actions were large-scale and 18 were targeted at crime rings; probing was carried out into the criminal activity of 396 suspects, of whom 149 were detained and 102 were put on remand.

"Court supervision was ordered for 78 persons, four were put on house arrest and 12 were arrested in absentia. 290 home searches and 75 vehicle searches were carried out. As many as 73 precautionary seizure orders were carried out, and 519,965 RON, 367,500 euros, 30,771 US dollars, plus another 43,649 euros (transformed from other currencies), 35 buildings and 33 cars were put on freeze," the release states.

IGPR also shows that in order to document the criminal activity of the suspects, the authorities resorted to international cooperation, indispensable for effective investigations into cross-border human trafficking, sending out 579 requests for international police assistance. Also, 936 requests for information and verification were received from foreign partners.

As many as 16 European investigation orders and requests for rogatory commission were registered, plus another 22 passive letters rogatory. Also, two agreements for setting up joint investigation teams were concluded for fighting human trafficking, and three relevant actions were carried out in coordination with the European judicial authorities. AGERPRES