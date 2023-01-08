Hungary's Varga: Romania does an extraordinary job in border protection, would've been worth joining Schengen

The Hungarian Justice minister, Varga Judit, said on Saturday, in the speech held in the town of Siculeni in central County of Harghita, where the commemoration of the Szeklers killed by the Austrian imperial troops in 1764 took place, that Romania would have deserved the accession to Schengen, because "it is doing an extraordinary job " in terms of border protection.

Hungary, last year, stopped more than 260 fraudulent border crossing attempts and if the pressure came from Romania as well, then we would not be able to cope. Romania does an extraordinary job in terms of border protection and for this reason the position of the Hungarian government is that Romania would have deserved Schengen accession. A new year begins, new opportunities, and Hungary is open to a pragmatic dialogue, said minister Varga, according to the translation provided by the organizers.

She also spoke about the war in the neighbourhood, in which "fathers, mothers and children suffer" and pleaded for a strong strategic partnership between Romania and Hungary, which would solve, in addition to the migration problem, the challenges generated by the economic crisis and the energy crisis.

Varga Judit also referred to the agreement signed at the end of last year between Azerbaijan, Georgia, Romania and Hungary in the field of green energy development and transport and thanked the partners for their collaboration.

The Hungarian Justice minister attended the commemorative event in Siculeni together with Potapi Arpad Janos, secretary of state, in charge with the policy of national solidarity in the Budapest government, the consul general of Hungary in Miercurea-Ciuc, Toth Laszlo, as well as the minister of the Environment from the government of Romania, Barna Tanczos.AGERPRES