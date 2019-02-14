Iasi hosts homecoming ceremony for AIAT military team

A homecoming military ceremony was organised at Ostirii Palace in Iasi on Thursday for the Army Institutional Advisory Team (AIAT) returning from Afghanistan after its 8th deployment.

The team of officers was in Afghanistan for six months, under the command of Lieutenant Colonel Marian Marius, and it is said to have accomplished its missions to the highest standard.

"The mission was to us, the military, a normal one. The challenge was representation. Each of the team members provided counsel, from the rank of colonel to even three-star generals. That was the novelty (...) Afghan soldiers are normal people who have begun to apply the procedures and advice they receive from coalition advisers. Instructions were exchanged, manuals were changed, structures were formed, all based on collaboration with these Afghan troops. Our mission was not us overhauling military education and training in Afghanistan as coalition members, but to advise them to be able to change their own instructions, regulations, with the aim being to have as few soldiers killed on the battlefield as possible," Commander Marius Marian, the head of the AIAT team, 8th deployment, told the press.

The Army Institutional Advisory Team is a multinational team with the main purpose of providing training and counselling on the organisational level to the coalition's partners in the Afghan armed forces and police in various fields such as personnel, operations and training, logistics, communications and IT.