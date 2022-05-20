Iasi: Joint Declaration for the support of the Republic of Moldova in the European integration process

The Legal Committee and the Foreign Policy Committee of the Romanian Senate, as well as similar committees of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, met in Iasi on May 19-21, and, on this occasion, a joint statement to support the Republic of Moldova in its European integration efforts on this occasion being was adopted on Friday.

Following the signing of this joint statement, the Chair of the Legal Committee of the Romanian Senate, Iuliana Scantei, stated that this moment is particularly important, as the European integration of the Republic of Moldova is an "irreversible path", Agerpres.ro informs.

"The joint statement highlighted issues related not only to foreign policy, the diplomatic support of the Republic of Moldova for full integration into the European Union, but also issues related to domestic policy and the improvement and consolidation of stability and providing a plus and aid to those in Chisinau for raising living standards and prosperity, as needed on both banks of the Prut. It is a symbolic statement, which reaffirms our political commitment, as parliamentarians, senators, representatives in the Romanian Senate, the commitment of support and continuity in these efforts that we have to bring together until the achievement of common goals, especially now, in this geopolitical context marked by the conflict in Ukraine," said senator Iuliana Scantei.

The Vice President of the Romanian Senate, Robert Cazanciuc, also stated that Romania has always helped the Republic of Moldova and that "since the beginning of Romania's path to the European Union, it has been desired that the Republic of Moldova be on this path as well."

"Romania has been the advocate of the Republic of Moldova in all European capitals, to support this European path. There are things that the officials do at the central level, there are things that many central authorities do to support localities in the Republic of Moldova and there are things which each of us can do, I think, by talking and doing things together with our brothers," Cazanciuc specified.

The Chair of the Foreign Policy and European Integration Committee of the Parliament of the Republic of Moldova, Doina Gherman, considers that the joint declaration represents an example of solidarity and unconditional support from Romania.

"We appreciate and thank you for the opportunity of this joint meeting. Even if we live in some absolutely confusing and dramatic times, we know that we are not alone. And Romania has been and is always by our side. Obviously, Romania has a strong voice, a voice that can be heard in the EU. That is why you can help us to make our voice heard in the European Union as well," said Doina Gherman.

The Chairman of the Foreign Policy Committee of the Romanian Senate, Titus Corlatean, stressed that a process of integration into the European Union "means efforts, reforms, a lot of work, expertise and allocated resources".

"But it means in the last resort, and this is the decisive element that makes the difference, political decisions, political support for a state that will obtain the status of candidate, it means supporting friends from the European Union," Corlatean mentioned.

He assured that Romanian parliamentarians and politicians will strongly support Moldova in its integration into the Union, as Romania, in turn, was supported by politicians from partner countries when it was a candidate for EU membership.

"This is what Romania has been working on and is constantly working on, knowing how we did when we were a candidate state, how we worked with partner states that supported us (...). This is what we have done for years in developing a group of European friends for the Republic of Moldova. The decision is political. No matter how hard you try to invest resources, if the political doors are not opened, that work will continue without reaching the goal," explained Titus Corlatean.

Deputy Alexandru Muraru, national vice-president of National Liberal Party (PNL) and leader of PNL Iasi, stated that at the moment there is no other EU state to help a state outside the Union as the Romanian government does in the integration process of the Republic of Moldova.

"Iasi today gave an extremely strong signal, not only symbolic. What happened today in Iasi announces a unique joint meeting in the history of relations between the Republic of Moldova and Romania. Practically, a sufficiently strong and important, namely the parliamentary side has been activated today in Iasi," Alexandru Muraru declared.