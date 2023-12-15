If it comes to power, AUR promises to solve labour shortage problem

The biggest problem Romanian entrepreneurs have, besides the control institutions that "hound them, ask them for bribes and don't let them develop", is the labour force, which is why Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR), once in office, will "cut" social benefits for all those who can work, said on Friday the party's chairman, George Simion, at the Romanian Entrepreneurs Summit, organised by AUR.

"A new contingent of 140,000 third world citizens have received work permits this year because there are no more people who want to work in Romania, because work is taxed, work is discouraged, Romanians are driven abroad by these taxes and duties, Romanian entrepreneurs are not credited, they are not encouraged," Simion argued.

"We advocate normality and, in our country, normality means only one control per year by the Romanian state institutions. It means crediting under advantageous conditions for local businesses that do not export capital. And it also means something that is written in the Constitution and is not respected: equal opportunities. Today SMEs, those small ones, you, pay taxes six times more than a multinational and this is not fair," said the AUR leader.

According to him, there are 63 state institutions with control duties in Romania, while work in our country is "overtaxed, fined, discouraged".

"In our government programme we propose to reduce taxation on labour from 47 to 25 percent for the first 5,000 RON and to encourage work," Simion said.

"If December 15 is going to be the Romanian Entrepreneur's Day, it means that all the other days are the days of foreign entrepreneurs. (...) I think it's time for a change of mentality in Romania, I think it's time for those who issue invoices to stop being considered potential criminals. We have the Romanian Entrepreneurs Summit and we are also launching the AUR Businesspeople's Organisation," concluded Simion.

According to the organisers, more than 2,000 entrepreneurs are attending Friday's meeting to discuss their real problems