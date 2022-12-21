IGPF: Almost 83,000 people enter Romania on Tuesday, of whom approximately 8,400 Ukrainians

The General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informs that on Tuesday, a number of 82,979 people entered Romania through border points throughout the country, of whom 8,410 were Ukrainian citizens, decreasing by almost 1 percent compared to the previous day, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES on Wednesday, approximately 153,000 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 43,200 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out.

As of 10 February 2022 (the pre-conflict period), a number of 3,114,137 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," the border policemen discovered 39 illegalities (25 offenses and 14 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens, with the amount of fines enforced exceeding 27,000 RON.

Assets of an estimated value of approximately 359,000 RON were impounded.

On Tuesday, a number of 19 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 58 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.