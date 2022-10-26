IGPF: Approximately 152,800 people cross borders in Romania in 24 hours

Approximately 152,800 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, with more than 47,300 means of transportation, completed the control formalities at the border crossing points nationwide, both on the way in and on the way out, the General Inspectorate of the Border Police (IGPF) informed on Wednesday, told Agerpres.

According to a release sent to AGERPRES, a number of 74,520 people entered Romania, of whom 7,272 Ukrainian citizens (declining by 5.2pct compared to the previous day). Thus, as of 10 February (the pre-conflict period) until Tuesday, at 24:00hrs, at national level, a number of 2,671,758 Ukrainian citizens have entered Romania.

In the relevant areas - the border crossing points and the "green border," in the last 24 hours, the border policemen discovered 39 illegalities (17 offenses and 22 contraventions) committed by both Romanian and foreign citizens.

The amount of fines enforced exceeds 21,700 RON.

Goods worth approximately 69,000 RON have been seized.

In the last 24 hours, a number of 22 foreign citizens were not allowed to enter the country because they didn't meet the requirements stipulated by the law, while a number of 19 Romanian citizens were not allowed to leave the country for various legal reasons.