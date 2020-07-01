IGPF: Shots fired on northern border to stop persons transporting contraband cigarettes

Policemen in the Brodina Border Police Sector were required to use their armament to stop persons that were transporting over 10,000 packs of cigarettes coming from Ukraine worth 120,000 RON.

According to a release of the Romanian Border Police General Inspectorate, sent on Wednesday to AGERPRES, at the level of the Brodina Border Police Sector - the Sighetu Marmatiei Border Police Territorial Inspectorate an action in the line of combating contraband with cigarettes in the responsibility area took place.

Thus, around 7:00 hrs, a crew of the border police observed a group of persons carrying several large packages from the state border to an offroad vehicle waiting.

Immediately, border policemen took action to detain those targeted, the men fleeing the moment they observed the Border Police crew, abandoning the packages and the vehicle.

As the persons did not comply with the legal orders issued by voice, the border policemen used the armament they were provided with and fired several warning shots vertically, respecting legal provisions.

"Yet neither this time, they did not stop and dispersed in the locality. Immediately, the Ukrainian authorities were also announced about the case in view of a common investigation of the border event," the quoted source shows.

At the scene of the crime a Mitsubishi Pajero offroad vehicle was discovered and four packages, one being in the vehicle. Both the packages, as well as the car were transported to the headquarters of the sector, where, after inventorying the quantity of 10,450 packs of cigarettes of Ukrainian provenance were counted. The cigarettes, worth 122,265 RON, were taken in view of confiscation, while the offroad vehicle, registered in the United Kingdom, worth 5,000 RON, was immobilized at the headquarters of the sector in view of continuing investigations, the release mentions.

The case saw the start of investigations for the crimes of contraband in aggravated form and fraudulent crossing of the state border, whereupon completion the necessary legal measures will be taken, as well as measures to identify all the persons involved and documenting the entire criminal activity.