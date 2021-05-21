IGPR: Fines worth over 244,000 RON in past 24 hours for infringement of COVID-19 measures

A number of 964 fines, worth 244,800 RON, were issued in the past 24 hours as part of actions to check the way in which the measures to prevent and combat the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic are applied.

"Over 3,700 police officers, together with gendarmes, border police officers, ISU [Inspectorate for Emergency Situations] staff, local police officers, representatives of the ANSVSA [National Sanitary Veterinary and Food Safety Authority], ANPC [National Consumer Protection Authority], Ministry of Health, Ministry of Labor and Social Protection, Ministry of Transport and local public authorities, have conducted 669 verification actions at the national level," informs a release of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police (IGPR), sent, on Friday, to AGERPRES.

A number of 47,245 checks with regard to the observance of the measures and interdictions imposed have been conducted.

"We recommend people follow the legal provisions for the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic," shows the quoted source, reports agerpres.