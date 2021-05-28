IMF expects strong recovery of Romanian economy in 2021, with GDP recovery of 7 pct

The experts of the International Monetary Fund estimate a strong economic recovery in Romania in 2021, with an advance of the real Gross Domestic Product of 7 percent, specifying, however, that some unexpected negative changes in the evolution of the pandemic might put this forecast at risk, show the conclusions published following the assessment mission of the Romanian economy.

"A strong recovery of real GDP of 7 percent is expected for 2021. Romania's economic recovery seems to be the fastest among EU countries starting in the fourth quarter of 2020. A better agricultural harvest is expected to subsequently support production throughout the year. The main risk for this forecast not to be met is that of unexpected negative changes in the evolution of the pandemic, due to the appearance of new strains of the virus, included, to the lower efficiency of the vaccine or the refusal to get vaccinated," specifies the release sent by the IMF following the conclusion of the consultations on Article IV.

An IMF mission paid a virtual visit to Bucharest on 10-28 May to discuss on the consultations pursuant to Article 4.