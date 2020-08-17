In censure motion, PSD accuses gov't of having violated all rules imposed on citizens

The government has violated all rules imposed on citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the text of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) motion of censure called "PNL government from pandemic to generalised bribery pandemic."

The document dedicates a chapter to "PNL parties in the time of the pandemic", in which it shows that "members of the government have irretrievably lost their credibility for the way they have managed the pandemic.""They said in their own voice that the virus is particularly serious, but they behaved as if the virus did not exist, partying without mask or distancing in the government building or giving parties in restaurants with dozens of guests and interlopers. They broke all the rules they had imposed on the citizens! They disregarded all the recommendations of the epidemiologists! They behaved as if they were above the law and the coronavirus! They defied an entire nation and forced them to abide by the rules and restrictions that they themselves trampled on without a trace of embarrassment! "PSD also claims that "an entire nation saw the Romanian head of state, Klaus Iohannis, sitting impassively, without a mask on, at meetings in Brussels, in an embarrassing contrast with the other European political leaders who had complied with the protection rules.""An entire nation saw the Chief Executive, Ludovic Orban, without a mask, without distancing, smoking a cigar with a glass of whiskey, in the government building, after he had just imposed on the public the obligation to wear a mask indoors!" reads the motion to be tabled in Parliament today.