In conversation with Moldova's Sandu, PM Ciuca voices full support for reforms in Moldova

In a conversation with Moldova's President Maia Sandu in Chisinau on Friday, Romania's Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca voiced full support for the implementation of reforms in Moldova, especially in the area of the rule of law.

"I want to thank the President of the Republic of Moldova, Mrs Maia Sandu, for the very valuable discussion we had today! I assured her that the Republic of Moldova can count on our support, both in Bucharest and in Brussels, and I conveyed full support for the implementation of reforms, especially in the area of the rule of law. I commended the remarkable efforts for judiciary reform and the fight against corruption, which place the Republic of Moldova in a favourable position with regard to its European journey. I am fully confident that we will keep the dialogue close regarding the promotion of the objectives and approaches of the Republic of Moldova in its relation to the European Union, as well as in the implementation of joint projects to the benefit of the citizens," Nicolae Ciuca said in Facebook a post on the Romanian government page, Agerpres.ro informs.