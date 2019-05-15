In letters to PM Dancila, President Iohannis says ministerial picks lack necessary expertise

President Klaus Iohannis on Wednesday sent Prime Minister Viorica Dancila the letters on PM's picks for justice minister, minister for Romanians abroad and minister of European funds - Eugen Nicolicea, Liviu-Tit Brailoiu and Oana Florea, respectively - indicating that the three do not have the expertise required to manage these areas, according to Agerpres

"As regards the submitted documentation, considering the fulfillment of the legal conditions as well as the criteria for the suitability of the proposed candidate, as established by the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, I appreciate that the recommended person does not have the necessary expertise to manage the complex field of justice. I am therefore rejecting the nomination of Mr Eugen Nicolicea as justice minister. (...) As regards the submitted documentation, considering the fulfillment of the legal conditions as well as the criteria for the suitability of the proposed candidate, as established by the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, I appreciate that the recommended person does not have the necessary expertise to manage the complex field of the relationship with Romanians abroad. I am therefore rejecting the nomination of Mr Tit-Liviu Brailoiu as minister for the Romanians abroad. (...) As regards the submitted documentation, considering the fulfillment of the legal conditions as well as the criteria for the suitability of the proposed candidate, as established by the jurisprudence of the Constitutional Court, I appreciate that the recommended person does not have the necessary expertise to manage the complex field of European funds. I am therefore rejecting the nomination of Mrs Oana-Consuela Florea as minister of European Funds," Iohannis said in his letters to Dancila.

Iohannis said on Wednesday that he had sent the Social Democratic Party (PSD) in writing his rejection of the party's picks for the ministers of justice, European funds and Romanians abroad.

Dancila said on Wednesday that he had tried to get an answer from Iohannis regarding the reasons behind the rejection of her three ministerial picks, but she failed to discuss with him as she had hoped last week, and asked Iohannis for a response