Incident occurs in the premises of Petrobrazi Refinery; several people needed medical care

elicopter smurd

An incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the premises of the Petrobrazi Refinery, several people needing medical care, and a Mobile Emergency Service for Resuscitation and Extrication - SMURD helicopter is to arrive at the scene.

"This afternoon, in the premises of an economic operator within the radius of Brazi commune, an event occurred which, initially, did not require the intervention of professional services for emergency situations. The event was managed by the specialized staff of the economic operator. Later, we were requested to provide emergency medical assistance to some people involved in the event," the Prahova Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (ISU) conveyed.

Local sources mentioned that the event took place at the Petrobrazi Refinery.

A SMURD U-TIM mobile intensive care unit and two County Ambulance Service (SAJ) ambulances were assigned to manage the event.

Furthermore, a SMURD helicopter is also to arrive at the scene.

From the first data, the incident resulted in three victims who suffered burns.

For several minutes, thick smoke could be seen from the refinery site, many kilometers away.

The intervention is ongoing. AGERPRES

