Increase of over 30% of new car registrations in Romania January through May

Registrations of new cars in Romania reached, in the first five months of the year, 47,645 units, up by 32.92% compared to the similar interval in 2021, when 35,845 units were registered, reads the data of the Directorate for Driving Licenses and Vehicle Registration (DRPCIV), cited by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM).

According to official statistics, in May there was an increase of 24.05% in new car registrations, up to a volume of 10,198 units.As for the used cars registered for the first time in Romania, their volume was, in May 2022, 29,952 units, 5.1% less compared to the same month last year.Also, in the first five months of the current year, the registrations of used cars, registered for the first time locally, reached 135,275 units, down by 19.05%, compared to the reference period (167,101 units).The cited data reveals that in the ranking of new car brands, in January - May 2022, Dacia ranks first, with 12,616 registered units, followed by Hyundai - with 3,921 units, Ford (3,699), Toyota (3,565), Skoda (3,307), Volkswagen (2,934), Renault (2,788), Peugeot (1,636), Mercedes (1,590) and Kia (1,090).AGERPRES