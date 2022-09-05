Increasing the number of accommodation places for tourists

The number of accommodation places for tourists was 6.7% higher in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2021, the National Institute of Statistics announced. Hotels had the largest share of the total accommodation capacity with over 58%, followed by guesthouses, tourist villas and motels.

The number of tourists and Romanians was almost 86% of the total, i.e. a 23% increase compared to last year, while in the case of foreign tourists the increase was over 200%, according to rador.ro.