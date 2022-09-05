 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Increasing the number of accommodation places for tourists

infofinanciar.ro
plaja cearsaf

The number of accommodation places for tourists was 6.7% higher in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in 2021, the National Institute of Statistics announced. Hotels had the largest share of the total accommodation capacity with over 58%, followed by guesthouses, tourist villas and motels.

The number of tourists and Romanians was almost 86% of the total, i.e. a 23% increase compared to last year, while in the case of foreign tourists the increase was over 200%, according to rador.ro.

Urmărește-ne:
ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
SPORTBULL.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.