Independent MP Dan argues corrupt politicians trying to discredit his activity

Independent MP Nicusor Dan, a candidate for Bucharest general mayor, claims that "certain people in the sphere of corruption in Bucharest" and "some corrupt politicians" are trying to discredit his activity, saying that those who will try to make up false cases and evidence against him will answer in court.

"For years, certain people in the sphere of corruption in Bucharest - disturbed by our actions - and some corrupt politicians have tried to discredit my activity. Although they paid well for that, they did not find anything, but that did not stop them from making up rumors and slanderous insinuations. That happened in previous campaigns I was involved in, and it is happening now. It doesn't impress me. I reckoned from the beginning that I would bother and I knew there would be such reactions. We have been fighting with the Save Bucharest Association for years over the good of the city, which does not rhyme with their own good. I am convinced that they will continue to try to fabricate so-called compromising evidence, to make up false court cases and evidence. There is no honest man in Bucharest who can point the finger at me. The others will answer for every insinuation, for every baseless accusation, for every slander, in court, so that we don't waste our time in public debates designed to distract from the disaster they have caused in Bucharest," Dan wrote on Facebook on Thursday.