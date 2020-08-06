Independent MP Dan argues corrupt politicians trying to discredit his activity

Independent MP Nicusor Dan, a candidate for Bucharest general mayor, claims that "certain people in the sphere of corruption in Bucharest" and "some corrupt politicians" are trying to discredit his activity, saying that those who will try to make up false cases and evidence against him will answer in court."For years, certain people in the sphere of corruption in Bucharest - disturbed by our actions - and some corrupt politicians have tried to discredit my activity. Although they paid well for that, they did not find anything, but that did not stop them from making up rumors and slanderous insinuations. That happened in previous campaigns I was involved in, and it is happening now. It doesn't impress me. I reckoned from the beginning that I would bother and I knew there would be such reactions. We have been fighting with the Save Bucharest Association for years over the good of the city, which does not rhyme with their own good. I am convinced that they will continue to try to fabricate so-called compromising evidence, to make up false court cases and evidence. There is no honest man in Bucharest who can point the finger at me. The others will answer for every insinuation, for every baseless accusation, for every slander, in court, so that we don't waste our time in public debates designed to distract from the disaster they have caused in Bucharest," Dan wrote on Facebook on Thursday.
Romanian Investors Relations Association organises "Pulse of Financial Market - August" conference online on Thursday
Gabriela Firea vine cu vești bune! Spitalul modular din Pipera pentru COVID se deschide vineri: Am găsit cadre medicale care să-i trateze pe pacienţi
Raluca Turcan reacționează după declarația privind redeschiderea școlilor: E absurd să crezi că nu se va îmbolnăvi niciun copil
Raed Arafat vine cu explicații! Motivul pentru care restaurantele, cinematografele şi teatrele sunt încă închise
Mare sărbătoare, astăzi, pentru creștinii ortodocși! Ce să nu e bine să faci de Schimbarea la Faţă a Domnului
Inundaţiile fac ravagii în Coreea de Sud! O barcă cu salvatori s-a răstrunat în apă! Toţi sunt DISPĂRUŢI!
75 de ani de la primul atac nuclear din istorie! Primarul Hiroshimei cere combaterea ‘naţionalismului autocentrat’
VIDEO A fost SCANDAL între Victor Ciutacu și Marcel Vela, în miezul nopții: Și-au aruncat CUVINTE GRELE
COMENTARIU Cristi Șelaru: ‘OSCE confirmă că Guvernul Ludovic Orban a încălcat drepturile religioase ale ortodocșilor’
DSP Bihor susține că numărul persoanelor internate în spital cu COVID-19 este mai mare cu 17 față de ziua precedentă
Procurorii americani se implică în PANDEMIE: Cer creşterea producţiei de Remdesivir, medicamentul împotriva coronavirusului
INCREDIBIL Jandarmeria DISTRIBUIE măști GRATUITE la priveghiul de la casa Duduianu - Șeful Poliție Capitalei anunță AMENZI
DSP Bihor susține că numărul persoanelor internate în spital cu COVID-19 este mai mare cu 17 față de ziua precedentă
În contextul actual, e posibil să vedem mai multe filme care se vor concentra pe intimitate, spune profesorul Richard Pena