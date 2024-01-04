Industrial production prices down 2.6pct in November 2023

Industrial production prices in total (domestic and foreign markets) decreased in November 2023 2.6% compared to the same month last year, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) released on Thursday.

Also, in November 2023, industrial production prices in total (domestic and foreign market) increased 0.2% compared to October 2023.

By major industrial groups, year-on-year increases were recorded by the current goods industry - 6.07%, the capital goods industry - 5.49% and the durable goods industry - 3.9%.

On the other hand, decreases were recorded in November 2023, compared to November 2022, in the energy industry - 7.96% and in the intermediate goods industry - 4.93%.INS data show that, in terms of the industrial production price index for the total (domestic and foreign market), by CAEN sections and divisions, the largest increase in November 2023, compared to November 2022, was recorded in the manufacture of basic pharmaceutical products and pharmaceutical preparations - 21.73%.There were also increases in the following sectors: water collection, treatment and distribution - 18.17%; repair, maintenance and installation of machinery and equipment - 12.90%; service activities incidental to mining and quarrying - 12.32%; manufacture of clothes - 9.49%; manufacture of beverages - 8.62%.Decreases were recorded in manufacture of coke and refined petroleum products - 20.18%; manufacture of paper and paper products - 14.51%; manufacture of chemicals and chemical products - 16.08%, manufacture of basic metals - 14.26%; manufacture of tobacco products - 4.61%.