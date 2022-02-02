 
     
DESCARCĂ APLICAȚIA: iTunes app Android app on Google Play Windows Phone Store
CELE MAI NOI ȘTIRI ȘI ALERTE BREAKING NEWS: ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

Industrial production prices up 2.1pct in December 2021

news.ro
industrie

Total industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 2.1pct in December 2021 against the previous month, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

Compared to the same month in 2020, industrial production prices increased 33.3pct.

By major industrial groups, in December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: the energy industry (+ 94.43pct), intermediate goods industry (+ 26.52pct), the durable goods industry (+ 12.4pct), the capital goods industry (+ 10.42pct) and the consumer goods industry (+ 7.14pct).

Compared to December 2020, the INS data show that, by sectors, prices increased in: the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 103.68pct; extractive industry (+ 70.01pct); manufacturing industry (+ 18.66pct); water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+ 9.38pct).

ACTIVEAZĂ NOTIFICĂRILE

CITESTE SI
EXQUIS.RO
BUGETUL.RO
BLACKNEWS.RO
REVISTABLOGURILOR.RO
Externe
Sănătate
Economie
Social
Cultură si Media
Uniunea Europeană

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro
×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

×
NEWSLETTER

Nu uitaţi să daţi "Like". În felul acesta nu veţi rata cele mai importante ştiri.