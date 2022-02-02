Industrial production prices up 2.1pct in December 2021

Total industrial production prices (domestic and foreign market) rose 2.1pct in December 2021 against the previous month, according to data released on Wednesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), Agerpres reports.

Compared to the same month in 2020, industrial production prices increased 33.3pct.By major industrial groups, in December 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: the energy industry (+ 94.43pct), intermediate goods industry (+ 26.52pct), the durable goods industry (+ 12.4pct), the capital goods industry (+ 10.42pct) and the consumer goods industry (+ 7.14pct).Compared to December 2020, the INS data show that, by sectors, prices increased in: the production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 103.68pct; extractive industry (+ 70.01pct); manufacturing industry (+ 18.66pct); water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+ 9.38pct).