Industrial production prices, up 7.7pct in May

Global Times
fabrica de baterii

Industrial production prices (domestic and foreign markets) increased 7.7% in May 2023, compared to the same month last year, but decreased 2.1% compared to April, according to data the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Tuesday.

According to the source, at the domestic market level, the industrial production price index recorded a decrease of 2.67% in May, compared to April 2023, but increased by 11.49% compared to May last year.

As for the foreign market, in May compared to April, industrial production prices were lower by 0.55% and, compared to the same month last year, there was also a decrease of 0.55%.

By major industrial groups, in May 2023 compared to May 2022, the most important increases in industrial production prices were recorded in: the consumer goods industry (13.16%), the energy industry (+12.4%), the durable goods industry (+7.94%), the capital goods industry (+6.55%), while the intermediate goods industry recorded a decrease of 1.23%.

Compared to the reference period, the INS data show that, by sector of activity, prices increased in: production and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning, by 36.53%; water distribution, sanitation, waste management, decontamination activities (+22.02%), while the manufacturing industry recorded a decrease of 0.29% and the mining and quarrying industry of 25.44%.

