Industry turnover goes up 6.6pct in Q1; extractive and manufacturing industry contributes to this increase

Industry turnover increased overall by 6.6 percent in Q1 of 2019 compared to the same period of last year, due to the increase in the manufacturing industry and extractive industry, according to a press release of the National Institute of Statistics (INS) published on Monday.

According to the statistics, between January and March 2019, the extractive industry turnover increased by 13.2 percent, whereas the manufacturing industry turnover went up 6.4 percent compared to the Q1 of 2018.

In the reference period, by large industrial groups, increases in turnover were recorded in the following sectors: intermediary goods industry (+12.2 percent), capital goods industry (+5.3 percent), durable goods industry (+3.2 percent), energy industry (+2.8 percent) and consumer goods industry (+2.8 percent).

The INS data showed that in March 2019 compared to March 2018, the turnover in industry increased overall by 4.6 percent, due to the activities in the manufacturing industry (+4.7 percent) and the extractive industry (+1.9 percent). Increases were recorded also in the following industrial groups: intermediary goods industry (+13.3 percent) and capital goods industry (+3.4 percent).

On the other hand, declines were recorded in the energy industry (-7 percent) and the durable goods industry (-2.5 percent), whereas the consumer goods industry remained at the same level.

According to the quoted source, the industry turnover in March 2019 compared to the previous months, increased overall by 7.4 percent, due to the manufacturing industry (+7.9 percent), whereas the extractive industry dropped by 4.6 percent.

In respect to the industrial groups, the official statistics showed that increases were recorded: intermediary goods industry (+11.4 percent), consumer goods industry (+8.7 percent), capital goods industry (+6.2 percent), durable goods industry (+3.3 percent). The energy industry turnover dropped by 2.7 percent.