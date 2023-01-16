InfoCons adds international emergency numbers, lists of emergency shelters in Romania

The InfoCons application provides consumers with all the local, national and international emergency numbers that can be accessed offline, as well as a map of emergency shelters in Romania, told Agerpres.

"The InfoCons application gathers the Emergency, Ambulance, Police, Firefighters, Consumer Protection and Child Protection numbers in the SOS section, which is what the button on the first page of the application that anyone can press when needed is called," according to a press statement.

In the same SOS section, the application provides a list of emergency shelters in Romania. The application automatically generates a map with the nearby shelters.

In case of major emergencies, consumers can use the map to pick the nearest shelters.

There are 4,538 emergency shelters in Romania distributed all over the country.

"In the current geopolitical context and the global security situation, free and direct access to information to solve immediate problems such as access to emergency services should be normal regardless of ethnicity, sex, age, religion, or citizenship. InfoCons brings for the first time globally a first uniform solution for the citizens to get direct, simple and efficient access to emergency telephone numbers as part of the innovative, one-of-a-kind InfoCons application," according to InfoCons CEO Sorin Mierlea.