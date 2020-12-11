INS: Average gross salary up 38 lei in Romania, in October

The average gross nominal salary increased in Romania by 38 lei, in October, compared to the previous month, to 5,452 lei, show the data released by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) on Friday, according to AGERPRES.

The increase reported during the reference period was due to the granting of occasional bonuses (quarterly, annual bonuses, 13th salary or for special performances), rights in kind and cash benefits, amounts from net profit and other funds (including securities). The INS also mentions that the increases were based on the activity of certain economic operators, production achievements or higher revenues (depending on contracts/projects), as well as the lay-offs of staff with lower than average earnings in some economic areas.

Official statistics show that, in October 2020, compared to the same month in 2019, the average net nominal salary increased by 7.3 per cent, and in relation to the consumer prices, the real salary index was 104.9 per cent.