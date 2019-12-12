INS: Industrial output went down 1.9pct in Romania, in January-October

Industrial output (gross series) went down 1.9 per cent in January through October this year, compared with the same interval last year, as a result of the drops recorded in the output and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-3.1 per cent), drilling industry (-2.4 per cent) and processing industry (-1.6 per cent).

Industrial output, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, went down 2.8 per cent in the reference period, as a result of drops recorded in three industrial sectors: output and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-3.0 per cent), drilling industry (-2.4 per cent), and processing industry (-2.1 per cent).In October 2019, industrial output (gross series) was by 4.3 per cent higher compared with the previous month, due to growth recorded in three industrial sectors: output and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (+5.9 per cent, drilling industry (+4.3 per cent), and processing industry (+1.6 per cent).Industrial output, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, went down 2.1 per cent against the previous month, as a result of drops recorded in the output and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-4.1 per cent), drilling industry (-1.2 per cent), and processing industry (-1.1 per cent).Compared with the same month a year before, the industrial output (gross series) decreased by 4.5 per cent, as a result of drops recorded in the output and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-9.2 per cent), drilling industry (-3.8 per cent), and processing industry (-3.9 per cent).Industrial output, as series adjusted depending on the number of business days and seasonality, went down 7.7. per cent against the same month of 2018, as a result of drops recorded in the output and supply of electricity and heat, gas, hot water and air conditioning (-8.3 per cent), drilling industry (-6.6 per cent), and processing industry (-3.9 per cent).