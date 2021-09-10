INS: Net investments in the economy up by 10.6% in first half of 2021

Net investments in the national economy exceeded 48.513 billion lei in the first half of 2021, up by 10.6%, compared to the same period last year, informs the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

In the second quarter of this year, the net investments made in the national economy amounted to 28.352 billion lei, up by 12.2%, compared to the second quarter of 2020.

In the first six months of 2021, there were increases in investments in all structural elements: new construction works up by 15.2% (to 28.553 billion lei), equipment (including means of transport) up by 7.3% (to 15.675 billion lei) and other expenses up by 1.3% (to 4.284 billion lei).

In the second quarter of 2021 too, compared to the same period last year, the advance was registered for all structural elements: new construction works by 19.8% (to 17.695 billion lei), equipment (including means of transport) by 2.6% (to 8.513 billion lei) and at other expenses by 1.9% (to about 2.234 billion lei)