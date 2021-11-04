INS: New vehicle registrations up 12.7 pct in Q3; used vehicle share up to 72.7 pct

New vehicle registrations for passenger transports increased by 12.7 pct, in the third quarter of this year, over the same interval in the previous year, and the share of new registrations of imported second hand vehicles in total was of 72.2 pct, shows the data published, on Thursday, by the National Institute for Statistics (INS).

New registrations for road vehicles designed for passenger transport recorded increases in the car (+13.1 pct) and mopeds/motorcycles (+3.6 pct) categories. At the same time, decreases were recorded for busses and minibuses (-18.6 pct).

In what regards new registrations for new road vehicles designed for passenger transport, increases were recorded in the case of mopeds and motorcycles (+25.8 pct) and cars (+15.9 pct), while the busses and minibuses category recorded a decrease of 39.9 pct.

According to the quoted source, in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020, the categories auto-trucks (including road vehicles for special purposes) and autotractors increased by 1.9 pct each. On the other hand, registrations of trailers and semi-trailers decreased by 1.3 pct.

Furthermore, registrations for new road vehicles for freight transport increased in all categories, thusly: autotractors - by 32.9 pct, autotrucks (including road vehicles for special purposes) - by 31.2 pct and trailers/semitrailers - by 10.9 pct.

Compared to the second quarter of the current year, in the third quarter of 2021, new road vehicle registrations registered a leap by 15.9 pct in vehicles for passenger transport, as well as a 6.6 pct drop in freight vehicles.

For the car category, the most notable share was recorded by Euro 4-compliant vehicles, namely 35.2 pct. In the busses and minibusses category most vehicles (25.7 pct) were classified as Euro 3-compliant, and for the moped and motorcycle category, most vehicles (30 pct) were classified Non-Euro.

The official statistic reveals that, in the analyzed interval, the vehicles compliant with Euro 3 standards dominated in the autotrucks category with 30.3 pct, while those compliant with Euro 6 standards were dominant in the autotractor category (33.1 pct), and at the same time, in the road vehicles for special purposes category, more than a quarter (26.4) were classified as Non-Euro