INS: Number of employees in Capital City drops to 1.03 M persons in October 2020

The number of employees in the Capital City was, at the end of October 2020, 1,034,265 persons, decreasing by 4,375 persons (minus 0.42pct) compared to the similar period of 2019, according to data centralized by the National Institute of Statistics (INS), according to AGREPRES.

Compared to September, the number of employees increased by 1,066 persons, respectively by 0.1pct.

At the end of October 2020, the average gross salary was 6,955 lei (6,530 in October 2019), and the net salary was 4,243 lei (3,982 lei in October 2019).

On the other hand, at the mentioned date, 15,317 unemployed people were recorded in Bucharest (15,394 in October 2019), and the unemployment rate was 1.2pct.