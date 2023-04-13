INS: Population energy consumption down 18.2pct, in first two months of 2023

Romania's energy resources in Romania increased by 3.3pct in the first two months of this year compared to the same period in 2022, while population consumption decreased by 18.2pct, according to data published on Thursday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

According to the official statistics, primary energy resources fell by 6.4pct between January 1 and February 28, 2023, compared to the same period last year, totaling 5.158 million tons of oil equivalent (toe), decreasing by 351,300 toe, told Agerpres.

Domestic production also totalled 3.032 million toe, up 85,300 toe (+2.9pct) year-on-year, while imports were 2.126 million toe, down 436,600 toe (-17pct) from the begining of 2022.

According to the INS, in the analyzed period, electricity resources were 11.698 billion kWh, up 375.2 million kWh, while production from thermal power plants was 3.81 billion kWh, down 186 million kWh (-4.7pct).

At the same time, production from hydropower plants reached 2.972 billion kWh, up 725.5 million kWh (+32.3pct), and from nuclear power plants 1.964 billion kWh (-0.9pct compared to the first two months of the previous year).

Production from wind power plants amounted to 1.830 billion kWh at the end of February, up 133.9 million kWh compared to the same period of the previous year, and solar energy produced in photovoltaic installations amounted to 147.1 million kWh, decreasing by 39 million kWh.

Final electricity consumption reached 8.449 billion kWh, down 7.4pct compared to the corresponding period of 2022, while final electricity consumption in the economy decreased by 3pct, public lighting by 25.9pct and population consumption by 18.2pct.

In the analyzed period, energy exports were 2.177 billion kWh, up 1.182 billion kWh year-on-year, and own technological consumption in grids and stations was 1.073 billion kWh (-128.3 million kWh).